Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

August 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 August 2021, 07:00
August 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 19th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 19.

EVENTS

1992 – Kazakhstan joins WHO to become its 180 th member state.

1992 – Kazakhstan and Portugal exchange notes on establishment of diplomatic relations.

1993 – Kazakhstan and Slovak Republic establish diplomatic relations.

2011 – An official signing ceremony of the agreement on the foundation of the Central Asian center for emergency response and disaster risk reduction takes place in Almaty.

2012 – The Boxing Centre in Karaganda is named after Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev.

2014 – Great Value Colleges study shows that Al Farabi Kazakh National University joins the top 50 most technologically developed universities of the world ranking 31st.

2015 – The 1st international archeological expedition Altai – golden cradle kicks off in East Kazakhstan.

2016 – The Kazakh National bank puts into circulation commemorative silver coins Haloxylon, Fauna and Flora series.

2018 – Four Kazakh pupils win big at 10th UCMAS national mental arithmetic competition in Jordan.

2018 – Kazakhstan’s fencer Dmitry Alexanin, 26, takes the first place at the Asian Games in Indonesia.


History of Kazakhstan    Interesting facts and stories  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10