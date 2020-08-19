Go to the main site
    August 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    19 August 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 19th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 19.


    EVENTS

    1992 – Kazakhstan joins WHO.

    1992 – Kazakhstan and Portugal exchange notes on establishment of diplomatic relations.

    1993 – Kazakhstan and Slovak Republic establish diplomatic relations.

    2011 – An official signing ceremony of the agreement on the foundation of the Central Asian center for emergency response and disaster risk reduction takes place in Almaty.

    2012 – Boxing Centre in Karaganda is named after Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev.

    2014 – Great Value Colleges study shows that Al Farabi Kazakh National University joins the top 50 most technologically developed universities of the world ranking 31st.

    2015 – The 1st international archeological expedition Altai – golden cradle kicks off in East Kazakhstan.

    2018 – Four Kazakh pupils win big at 10th UCMAS national mental arithmetic competition in Jordan.

    2018 – Kazakhstan’s fencer Dmitry Alexanin sweeps first place at Asian Games in Indonesia.


