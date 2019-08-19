Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    August 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    19 August 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 19th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 19.

    1992 – The Republic ofKazakhstan joins the World Healthcare Organization and becomes the 180thmember-country of this organization.

    1992 – The Republic ofKazakhstan and the Portuguese Republic exchange notes on establishment of diplomaticrelations.

    1993 – Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the SlovakRepublic are established.

    1993 – Geologists of Yuzhkazneft discover largereservoirs of oil at Kumkol deposit in Kyzylorda region.

    2011 – Almaty hosts the official ceremony of signing the Agreement on establishment of the Central Asia Centre for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction.

    2012 – The Boxing Center in Karaganda is named after Olympic Games champion Serik Sapiyev.

    2014 – Kazakhstani Mukhammedali Zhugunussov becomes a prizewinner of the Children’s New Wave contest.

    2014 – The AL-Farabi Kazakh National University ranks among Top-50 most technologically developed universities of the world according to the results of the research conducted by the Great Value Colleges.

    2015 – First International Archaeological Expedition ‘Altay – a Golden Cradle’ is launched in Katon-Karagay municipality of the East Kazakhstan region. The expedition is organized by the International Turkic Academy.

    2017 – A team of Kazakhfilm studio comes to Yegindybulak village of Karkaraly municipality to shoot a film about public activist and speaker Kazybek Bi dedicated to his 350th anniversary.

    2018 – Four Kazakh school-students return with a triumph from the 10th UCMAS Mental Arithmetic National Competition of Jordan. Alinur Kudaibergenov (2007) from the East Kazakhstan region becomes the first; Daulet Izbergen (2005) from Atyrau region and Sofiya Yermetova (2009) from Turkestan region are second; and Safina Yermetova (2004) from Turkestan region gets the third prize.

    2018 – Kazakhstani fencer Dmitry Aleksanin wins gold at the Asian Games in Indonesia.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan Interesting facts and stories
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events