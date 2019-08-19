Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
August 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
19 August 2019, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 19th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 19.

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan joins the World Healthcare Organization and becomes the 180th member-country of this organization.

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Portuguese Republic exchange notes on establishment of diplomatic relations.

1993 – Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Slovak Republic are established.

1993 – Geologists of Yuzhkazneft discover large reservoirs of oil at Kumkol deposit in Kyzylorda region.

2011 – Almaty hosts the official ceremony of signing the Agreement on establishment of the Central Asia Centre for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction.

2012 – The Boxing Center in Karaganda is named after Olympic Games champion Serik Sapiyev.

2014 – Kazakhstani Mukhammedali Zhugunussov becomes a prizewinner of the Children’s New Wave contest.

2014 – The AL-Farabi Kazakh National University ranks among Top-50 most technologically developed universities of the world according to the results of the research conducted by the Great Value Colleges.

2015 – First International Archaeological Expedition ‘Altay – a Golden Cradle’ is launched in Katon-Karagay municipality of the East Kazakhstan region. The expedition is organized by the International Turkic Academy.

2017 – A team of Kazakhfilm studio comes to Yegindybulak village of Karkaraly municipality to shoot a film about public activist and speaker Kazybek Bi dedicated to his 350th anniversary.

2018 – Four Kazakh school-students return with a triumph from the 10th UCMAS Mental Arithmetic National Competition of Jordan. Alinur Kudaibergenov (2007) from the East Kazakhstan region becomes the first; Daulet Izbergen (2005) from Atyrau region and Sofiya Yermetova (2009) from Turkestan region are second; and Safina Yermetova (2004) from Turkestan region gets the third prize.

2018 – Kazakhstani fencer Dmitry Aleksanin wins gold at the Asian Games in Indonesia.

