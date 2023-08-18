Go to the main site
    August 18. Today's Birthdays

    18 August 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of August.

    NAMES

    Zhomart Abiesov (1975) – deputy head of the State control and organizational and territorial operations department of the Administration of President.

    Born in the KazakhSSR, he graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management, Kazakh Law Academy, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, and Kennedy Public Administration School.

    He took up his current post in May 2020.

    Murat Temirzhanov (1977) – Chairman of the Committee on Land Administration of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry, chief state land use and protection inspector.

    Born in Akmola region, he graduated from the Ualikhanov Kokchetavsk University, Kazakh Humanitarian Law University.

    He took up his current post in 2021.

    Birthdays
