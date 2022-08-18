August 18. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of August.

NAMES

Bakytzhan Zhumagulov (1953) – Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development and Science.

Born in Taldy-Kurgansk region, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, Adilet Higher Law School.

In 2010 and 2013, Zhumagulov acted as Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan. In 2014 and 2017, he was the President of the National Engineering Academy of Kazakhstan.

He was appointed to his current post in July 2017.

Murat Temirzhanov (1977) – Chairman of the Committee on Land Administration of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry, chief state land use and protection inspector.

Born in Akmola region, he graduated from the Ualikhanov Kokchetavsk University, Kazakh Humanitarian Law University.

He took up his current post in 2021.



