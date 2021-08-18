Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
August 18. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 August 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of August.

NAMES

photo

Bakytzhan Zhumagulov (1953) is the deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the sociocultural development and science committee.

Born in today’s Almaty region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, Adilet Higher Law School.

In 2014-2017 acted as the president of the National Engineering Academy of Kazakhstan.

Has been acting since July 2017.


photo

Nurzhan Iskakov (1959) is the head of the defence department of Nur-Sultan of the Defence Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhambul is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, Academy of Interior Ministry, USSR.

Has been acting since 2020.




photo

Murat Temirzhanov (1977) is the chairman of the land resources management committee of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry, chief state land use and protection inspector of Kazakhstan.

Born in Akmola region is the graduate of the Ualikhanov Kokchetav University, Kazakh Law and Humanities University.

Has been appointed to the post in 2021.


