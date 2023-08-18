Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    August 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    18 August 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 18th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 18.

    EVENTS

    1992 – Kazakhstan founds its Border Service.

    1992 – Kazakhstan and Belgium establish diplomatic and consular relations.

    1993 – A joint communiqué to establish diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Chile is signed.

    1993 – Kazakhstani Yermek Shynarbayev wins the Grand Prix for his film The Place on the Tricorne at the film forum in Locarno, Switzerland.

    2016 – Middleweight boxer from Kazakhstan Daniyar Yeleussinov grabs gold at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

    2018 – The Kazakh capital’s Museum of Ancient Arms presents unique items at the exhibition of applied art and exhibits. The exhibitions had around 20 exhibits dated back to the 18th century on display.

    2019 – 12-year-old Kazakhstani Zhamilya Akhmetova receives a gratitude letter signed by former US President Donald Trump for outstanding academic success.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    September 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    September 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    September 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Albanian President Bajram Begaj in Akorda
    2 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    3 Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    4 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    5 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights