August 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 18th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 18.

EVENTS

1992 – Kazakhstan founds its Border Service.

1992 – Kazakhstan and Belgium establish diplomatic and consular relations.

1993 – A joint communiqué to establish diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Chile is signed.

1993 – Kazakhstani Yermek Shynarbayev wins the Grand Prix for his film The Place on the Tricorne at the film forum in Locarno, Switzerland.

2016 – Middleweight boxer from Kazakhstan Daniyar Yeleussinov grabs gold at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

2018 – The Kazakh capital’s Museum of Ancient Arms presents unique items at the exhibition of applied art and exhibits. The exhibitions had around 20 exhibits dated back to the 18th century on display.

2019 – 12-year-old Kazakhstani Zhamilya Akhmetova receives a gratitude letter signed by former US President Donald Trump for outstanding academic success.