August 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 18th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 18.

EVENTS

1992 – The Frontier Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan under the country’s National Security Committee is established.

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Belgium establish diplomatic and consular relations.

1993 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Chile ink a joint communique to establish diplomatic relations.

1993 – Kazakhstani drama ‘Surgylt ush buryshty oryn’ by director Yermek Shynarbayev wins ‘Golden Leopard’ prize at Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

2016 – Kazakhstani boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov clinches gold in Men’s -69kg weight class at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Kazakhstan wins its fourth consecutive boxing gold in Rio de Janeiro. Before that Kazakhstani Bakhtiyar Artayev hauls boxing gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics, Bakhyt Sarsekbayev – at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and Serik Sapiyev – at the 2012 London Olympics.

2017 – IT specialist Nurlan Kambar from South Kazakhstan region invents e-dombra application allowing users to learn how to play dombra with the help of their mobile devices.

2019 – 12-year-old Zhamilya Akhmetova from Kazakhstan receives a letter of gratitude on behalf of U.S. President Donald Trump for academic excellence.



