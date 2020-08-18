Go to the main site
    August 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    18 August 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 18th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 18.

    EVENTS

    1992 – Kazakhstan establishes the Frontier Service.

    1992 – Kazakhstani and Belgium establish diplomatic and consular relations.

    1993 – Kazakhstan and Chile sign a joint communique to establish diplomatic relations.

    1993 – Kazakhstan’s film by Yermek Shynarbayev wins Golden Leopard at Locarno Film Festival.

    2016 – Kazakhstan’s boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov wins gold at Rio Olympic Games in the 69 kg weight category.

    2017 – Kazakhstan’s Nurlan Kambar invents e-dombra app.

    2019 – Kazakhstan’s Zhamilya Akhmetova, aged 12, receives a letter of gratitude on behalf of U.S. President Donald Trump for academic excellence.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

