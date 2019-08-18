Go to the main site
    August 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    18 August 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 18th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 18.

    1992 – The Frontier Guard Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan is established as a structuraldivision of the National Security Committee.

    2005 – A presentation of Kazshakh (chess game for 4 persons) is held inAlmaty. The game is designed by Azat Baiserkeyev.

    2010 – The National Bank of Kazakhstan issues a coin called as Otau Koteru with the nominal valueof 500 tenge.

    2016 – Kazakh middleweight boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov wins gold at the Rio Olympic Games in2016.

    2018 – The Military History Museum in Astana (Nur-Sultan) showcases about 20artefacts of the 18th century of the period of Abylai Khan’s ruling.

