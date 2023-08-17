August 17. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of August.

(1924-2020) is a linguist, Turcologist, Doctor of Letters, corresponding member of the National Academy of Science, and honoured scientist of Kazakhstan.

Born in Aktobe region is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh Teacher’s Training Institute.

Her name is included in the Golden Book of Honor of Kazakhstan.

(1963) is the chairman of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been serving since 2023.

(1963) is the chairman of the Mangistau regional court.

Born in today’s Turkistan region is a graduate of the Kazakh State University.

Has been appointed to the post in November 2021.

(1971) is the Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University, Public Administration School under the Kazakh President.

Has been working since February 2022.

(1975) is the chair of the information security committee of the Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kzyl-Orda is a graduate of the Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda Universities of Humanities, Karaganda State Technical University.

Has been working since June 2020.