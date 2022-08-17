August 17. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of August.

NAMES

Rabiga Syzdykova (1924-2020) – linguist, Turkologist, PhD, member-correspondent of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, merited science figure.

Born in Aktobe region, she graduated from the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute.

Syzdykova headed works on etymological and other lexicological surveys, edited the 10-volume Explanatory Dictionary of the Kazakh Language, Orthographic Dictionary, and Kazakh-Russian Dictionary.

She authored over 130 scientific works. Including nine monographies, books, and textbooks.

Zhakip Assanov (1963) – Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda city, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

In 2012 and 2016, he was Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan. From 2016 to 2017, he worked as Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current post in December 2017.

Bek Ametov (1963) – Chairman of the Mangistau regional court.

Born in Chimkentsk region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh State University.

He was appointed to his current post in November 2021.

Asset Issekeshev (1971) – Assistant to the Kazakh President.

Born in Karaganda city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, Public Administration School under the Kazakh President.

Between 2018 and 2019, he was Head of the Administration of the Kazakh President. In 2019 and 2020, he worked as Executive Director of the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy. From 2020 to 2022, he acted as an Assistant to the President – Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current post in February 2022.

Ruslan Abdikalikov (1975) – Chairman of the Committee on Information Security of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kzyl-Orda city, he graduated from the Korkyt-Ata Kyzylorda Humanitarian University, Karaganda State Technical University.

He was appointed to his current post in June 2020.



