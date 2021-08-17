August 17. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of August.

NAMES

Linguist, Turkologist, Doctor of Science (Philology), member of the National Academy of Science of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1924 in Aktobe region and passed away in 2020. She was a graduate of the Abai Kazakh Pedagogic Institute. She edited a 10-volume collection of the Definition dictionary of the Kazakh language, the Spelling dictionary, the Kazakh-Russian dictionary. She studied the creative works of Akhmet Baiturssynov. She authored over 130 research works.

Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhakip ASSANOV was born in 1963 in Kyzylorda city. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Prior to taking up his recent post in December 2017, he was the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2016-2017.

Assistant to the President-Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Asset ISSEKESHEV was born in 1971 in Karaganda city. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and the Academy of Public Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Throughout his professional career Mr. Issekeshev served as the Minister of Industry and Trade, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Investment and Development, akim (mayor) of Astana city (now Nur-Sultan), head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Executive Director of the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy. He was appointed to his recent post in January 2020.

Chairman of the Information Security Committee of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ruslan ABDIKALIKOV was born in 1975 in Kyzylorda city. He is a graduate of the Korkyt-Ata Kyzylorda University of Humanities and the Karaganda State Technical University. He was designated to the post in June 2020.

Deputy Head of the Department of Presidential Affairs Kanat SHUKUNEV was born in 1981 in Tselinograd (now Nur-Sultan). He is a graduate of the Akmola branch of the Kazakh Academy of Labor and Social Relations, Turan-Astana University and the Moscow State University. He was appointed to his recent post in July 2018.

Kazakhstani weightlifter, Asian champion and bronze medalist of the 2016 Rio Olympics Alexander ZAICHIKOV was born in 1992 in Belarus. He is a graduate of the Korkyt-Ata Kyzylorda State University. He lifted Kazakhstan to bronze in Men’s -105 kg weight category at the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.