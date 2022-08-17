17 August 2022 07:00

August 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 17th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 17.

EVENTS

1947 – The Kazakhstan Head Institute on Designing Enterprises of Non-Ferrous Metallurgy Kazgiprotsetmet is founded in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

2011 – Shymkent is named as the best city in the CIS and the EAEU countries according to the results of the contest held by the International Assembly of Capitals and Major Cities and CIS and EAEU Executive Committee.

2012 – Kazakhstan and Tuvalu sign a memorandum of mutual understanding.

2013 – The Masgut Aikimbayev Kazakh Scientific Center of Quarantine and Zoonosis Infections of the State Sanitary Epidemiological Control Committee of the Kazakh Health Ministry is named the WHO collaborating center on plague.

2018 – The team of young geologists from Kazakhstan takes part in the International Earth Science Olympiad 2018 in Thailand. Kazakhstan earned two gold, one silver, and three bronze medals at the event.

2018 – 18-year-old cyclist from Kokshetau Andrey Chugai wins Kazakhstan’s first medal at the UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships.

2019 – Kazakhstan’s team’s forward Bulbul Kartanbayev becomes the first Kazakhstani to join the NWHL.

2021 – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev takes part in a ceremony of opening a bust of Abai within the Cyber University in Seoul, South Korea.