August 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 17th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 17.

EVENTS

2006 – Kazakhstan puts into circulation two postage stamps themed World Religions and Places of Worship.

2011 – Shymkent is recognized the best city of CIS and Eurasian Economic Community.

2012 – Kazakh Ambassador to Singapore Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev and Foreign Minister of Tuvalu Apisai Lelemia signed a memo of mutual understanding.

2018 – The team of young geologists of Kazakhstan attends IESO 2018 in Thailand.

2019 – Kazakhstan’s Bulbul Kartanbayeva is the first country’s women’s hockey player to join the NWHL.

August 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 17th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 17.

EVENTS

2006 – Kazakhstan puts into circulation two postage stamps themed World Religions and Places of Worship.

2011 – Shymkent is recognized the best city of CIS and Eurasian Economic Community.

2012 – Kazakh Ambassador to Singapore Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev and Foreign Minister of Tuvalu Apisai Lelemia signed a memo of mutual understanding.

2018 – The team of young geologists of Kazakhstan attends IESO 2018 in Thailand.

2019 – Kazakhstan’s Bulbul Kartanbayeva is the first country’s women’s hockey player to join the NWHL.



