August 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 17.

1947– Kazakhstan Head Institute on DesigningEnterprises of Non-Ferrous Metallurgy (Kazgiprotsvetmet) isestablished in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

2000 – The Central Concert Hall in Almaty is namedafter People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, composer Shamshi Kaldayakov.

2009 – Mausoleum of Uali Khan (1741-1820) is unveiledin Zerendi municipality of Akmola region.

2011 – Shymkent is recognized the best city in theCommonwealth of Independent States and the Eurasian Economic Community as aresult of the contest organized by the International Assembly of Capitals andLarge Cities and the CIS Executive Committee and EurAsEC. The Assembly unites58 cities of nine CIS countries.

2012 – In Singapore, Ambassador of KazakhstanYerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Tuvalu ApisaiIelemia sign a memorandum of mutual understanding. The document lays a basisfor closer cooperation of the two countries within the internationalorganizations.

2018 – A team of young geologists fromKazakhstan participate in the International Olympiad of Earth Sciences inThailand. The team bring two gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

2018 – 18-year-old cyclist from KokshetauAndrey Chugay becomes a prizewinner of the UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships in Aigle, Switzerland.