Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

August 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 August 2019, 07:00
August 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 17.

1947 – Kazakhstan Head Institute on Designing Enterprises of Non-Ferrous Metallurgy (Kazgiprotsvetmet) is established in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

2000 – The Central Concert Hall in Almaty is named after People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, composer Shamshi Kaldayakov.

2009 – Mausoleum of Uali Khan (1741-1820) is unveiled in Zerendi municipality of Akmola region.

2011 – Shymkent is recognized the best city in the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Eurasian Economic Community as a result of the contest organized by the International Assembly of Capitals and Large Cities and the CIS Executive Committee and EurAsEC. The Assembly unites 58 cities of nine CIS countries.

2012 – In Singapore, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Tuvalu Apisai Ielemia sign a memorandum of mutual understanding. The document lays a basis for closer cooperation of the two countries within the international organizations.

2018 – A team of young geologists from Kazakhstan participate in the International Olympiad of Earth Sciences in Thailand. The team bring two gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

2018 – 18-year-old cyclist from Kokshetau Andrey Chugay becomes a prizewinner of the UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships in Aigle, Switzerland.

History of Kazakhstan    Interesting facts and stories  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year