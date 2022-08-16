Qazaq TV
August 16. Today's Birthdays
16 August 2022 08:00

August 16. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of August.

Sabit Nurlybay (1967) – Chairman of the Committee for Legal Statistics and Special Accounts of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kazakhstan

Zhanna Sartbayeva (1973) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Finland

Akylzhan Baimagambetov (1977) – Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan

Zhanat Elimanov (1978) – Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency of Kazakhstan

Yerkebulan Orazalin (1981) – Akim (Governor) of Medeu district of Almaty city
