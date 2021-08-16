August 16. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of August.

NAMES

Akim (mayor) of Aksu townwas born in 1960 in Pavlodar region. He is a graduate of the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute. Prior to taking up his recent post in May 2021, he was akim (head) of the Pavlodar district of Pavlodar region.

Chairman of the Board of KazTransGas JSCwas born in 1963 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh Agricultural Institute and the Abai Almaty State University. For the most part of his career he worked for oil and gas companies in Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in November 2020.

Chairman of the Committee for legal statistics and special accounts of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1967 in South Kazakhstan (now Turkestan region). He is a graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute and the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University. He was designated to his recent post in October 2020.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Finlandwas born in 1973 in Almaty city. She is a graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy. Throughout her diplomatic career, she served at the Kazakh embassy in Malaysia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. She was appointed to her recent post in 2019.

Deputy Governor of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1977 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University, the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and Nazarbayev University. He joined the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan in December 2019.

Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Financial Monitoringwas born in 1978 in Karaganda city. He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University. Prior to taking up his recent post in January 2021, he was the chairman of the Committee for financing monitoring of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Head of the Entrepreneurship and Investment Department of Almaty citywas born in 1981 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Abylai khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages and the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University. He took up his recent post in October 2019.