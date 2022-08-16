Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 476.18 eur/kzt 485.56

    rub/kzt 7.76 cny/kzt 70.34
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • August 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    16 August 2022 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 16th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 16.

    EVENTS

    1989 – Activists of the Nevada-Semey movement launch a protest rally in Karaul village in East Kazakhstan region.

    1999 – KazPost JSC joins EMS (Express Mail Service Cooperative) of the World Postal Union.

    2006 – Heads of Eurasian Economic Union member states decide to set up the Customs Union including Belarus, Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation within the EurAsEC.

    2010 – An exposition dated to Shamshi Kaldayakov’s jubilee, life and creative work takes place at the regional museum in South Kazakhstan region.

    2011 – Students of the Pavlodar State Pedagogic Institute and their tutors unearth interesting artifacts, including silver and copper coins, in Auliyekol in Ekibastuz region.

    2012 – The Kazakh Cinema Week kicks off in Bishkek at the Manas Movie Theater as part of Culture Days of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan.

    2013 – The 3rd Summit of the Council of Cooperation of the Turkic-Speaking Countries starts its work in Azerbaijan. Presidents of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Kyrgyzstan participate in the top-level meeting.

    2013 – Kazakhstani students take part in the conference of the IBM Corporation, Best Student Recognition Event-2013» (IBMBSRE) in France.

    2014 – Almaty hosts the country’s first-ever book festival KitapFest featuring 10 publishing houses and 5 large companies. The goal of the festival is to promote love of reading and enhance the intellectual level of the youth.

    2017 – The closing ceremony of the XVII Western China Mathematics Olympiad takes place. The event brings together 345 young mathematicians from Kazakhstan, Indonesia, China, Singapore and the Philippines. Students from Nur-Sultan earn four gold medals at the Olympiad.

    2018 – A street named after Chingiz Aitmatov is unveiled in the Kazakh capital.

    2019 – Kazakhstan becomes the first among Central Asian countries to host the HPAIR Asia conference 2019 bringing together more than 500 delegates from 40 countries of the world.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #History of Kazakhstan #Events #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    August 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstani schools to shift to 5-day school week – Minister
    Over 500 volunteers to join organization of intl religious congress in Nur-Sultan
    Two Kazakhstanis reached U20 World Championships Women's Freestyle finals
    Popular
    1 Kostanay rgn sees 79 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
    2 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    3 August 20. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
    5 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty