August 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 16th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 16.

EVENTS

1989 – Activists of the Nevada-Semey movement launch a protest rally in Karaul village in East Kazakhstan region.

1999 – KazPost JSC joins EMS (Express Mail Service Cooperative) of the World Postal Union.

2006 – Heads of Eurasian Economic Union member states decide to set up the Customs Union including Belarus, Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation within the EurAsEC.

2010 – An exposition dated to Shamshi Kaldayakov’s jubilee, life and creative work takes place at the regional museum in South Kazakhstan region.

2011 – Students of the Pavlodar State Pedagogic Institute and their tutors unearth interesting artifacts, including silver and copper coins, in Auliyekol in Ekibastuz region.

2012 – The Kazakh Cinema Week kicks off in Bishkek at the Manas Movie Theater as part of Culture Days of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan.

2013 – The 3rd Summit of the Council of Cooperation of the Turkic-Speaking Countries starts its work in Azerbaijan. Presidents of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Kyrgyzstan participate in the top-level meeting.

2013 – Kazakhstani students take part in the conference of the IBM Corporation, Best Student Recognition Event-2013» (IBMBSRE) in France.

2014 – Almaty hosts the country’s first-ever book festival KitapFest featuring 10 publishing houses and 5 large companies. The goal of the festival is to promote love of reading and enhance the intellectual level of the youth.

2017 – The closing ceremony of the XVII Western China Mathematics Olympiad takes place. The event brings together 345 young mathematicians from Kazakhstan, Indonesia, China, Singapore and the Philippines. Students from Nur-Sultan earn four gold medals at the Olympiad.

2018 – A street named after Chingiz Aitmatov is unveiled in the Kazakh capital.

2019 – Kazakhstan becomes the first among Central Asian countries to host the HPAIR Asia conference 2019 bringing together more than 500 delegates from 40 countries of the world.



