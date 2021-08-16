Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
August 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
16 August 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 16th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 16.

EVENTS

1989 – Activists of the Nevada-Semey movement initiated a protest rally in Karaul village in East Kazakhstan region.

1999 – KazPost JSC accesses EMS (Express Mail Service Cooperative) of the World Postal Union.

2006 – Heads of Eurasian Economic Union member states make a decision to set up the Customs Union including Belarus, Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation within the EurAsEC.

2010 – An exposition dedicated to Shamshi Kaldayakov’s jubilee, life and creative work is held at the regional museum in South Kazakhstan region.

2011 – Students of the Pavlodar State Pedagogic Institute and their tutors unearth interesting artifacts in Auliyekol in Ekibastuz region.

2012 – The Kazakh Cinema Week opens in Bishkek at the Manas Movie Theater as part of Culture Days of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan.

2013 – The 3rd Summit of the Council of Cooperation of the Turkic-speaking Countries starts its work in Azerbaijan. Presidents of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Kyrgyzstan take part in the top-level meeting.

2013 – Boxer Serik Sapiyev is awarded the state prize of Kazakhstan «For the contribution to the development of physical culture and sport».

2013 – Kazakh students participate in the conference of the IBM Corporation, Best Student Recognition Event-2013» (IBMBSRE) in France.

2014 – Almaty hosts the country’s first-ever book festival KitapFest.

2017 – The closing ceremony of the XVII Western China Mathematics Olympiad is held. The event brought together 345 young mathematicians from Kazakhstan, Indonesia, China, Singapore and the Philippines. Students from Nur-Sultan win four gold medals at the Olympiad.

2018 – A street named after Chingiz Aitmatov is unveiled in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

2019 – Kazakhstan is first among Central Asian countries to hold HPAIR Asia conference 2019 bringing together more than 500 participants from 40 countries of the world.


