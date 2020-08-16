Go to the main site
    August 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    16 August 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 16th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 16.

    EVENTS

    1989 – Activists of Nevada-Semey movement initiated a protest rally in East Kazakhstan.

    1999 – KazPost JSC joins Express Mail Service Cooperative of the World Postal Union.

    2006 – Heads of Eurasian Economic Union member states make a decision to set up within the EurAsEC the Customs Union including Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia.

    2010 – An exposition dated to Shamshi Kaldayakov jubilee takes place in South Kazakhstan regional museum.

    2011 – Students of Pavlodar State Teacher’s Training Institute and teachers unearth interesting artifacts in Ekibastuz region.

    2012 – Kazakh Cinema Week opens in Kyrgyzstan as part of Culture Days of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan.

    2013 – III Summit of the Council of Cooperation of the Turkic-speaking Countries starts its work in Azerbaijan.

    2013 – Kazakh students take part in the conference of the IBM Corporation, Best Student Recognition Event-2013» (IBMBSRE) in France.

    2014 – The country’s first book festival KitapFest takes place in Almaty.

    2019 – Kazakhstan is the first among Central Asian nations to hold HPAIR Asia conference 2019 (The Harvard College Project for Asian and International Relations 2019 Asia Conference) bringing together more than 500 participants from 40 countries of the world.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

