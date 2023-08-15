August 15. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of August.

NAMES

– Kazakh poet, people’s writer.

Born in Turgai region, he graduated from the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute.

Kairbekov was the President of the Association of Poets of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

He authored several poetry books. His poem Dala konyrauy (The Steppe Bell) lauding the life and creative work of Ibrai Altynsarin caused a great response.

Kairbekov translated into Kazakh poems and verses of Pushkin, Lermontov, Byron, Nekrasov, Shevchenko, Yesenin, and others.





– famed Kazakh composer, people’s artist, author of the anthem of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he was a graduate of the Kapylanbek Veterinary College in Saryagash, Tashkent Musical College, and Almaty Conservatory.

In his memory Menıñ Qazaqstanym International Festival is held in the country.

– President of the Eurasian Patent Office of the Eurasian Patent Organization.

Born in Almaty city, she twice graduated from the Moscow State University.

She took up her current post in February 2016.

– Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 8convocation on the party list of the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Almaty Institute of National Economy, received a Doctor of Business Administration degree from the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the Russian President.

He was appointed to his current post in March 2023.