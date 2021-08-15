August 15. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of August.

NAMES

Kazakhstani poet and writer Gafu KAIRBEKOV was born in 1928 in Kostanay region and passed away in 1994. He was a graduate of the Abai Kazakh Pedagogic Institute. Throughout his life, he wrote many poems as well as translated well-known poems and literary works by Pushkin, Lermontov, Yesenin and many other foreign poets and writers into the Kazakh language. He also headed the Poetic Editorial Board of the Kazakh State Publishing House. He worked for «Qazaq adebieti» newspaper, «Zhazushy» publishing house, the Kazakhstan Writers Union. He also served as the President of the Poets Association of the Kazakhstan Writers Union.

Popular Kazakh composer, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan and composer of Kazakhstan’s national anthem Shamshi KALDAYAKOV was born in 1930 in South Kazakhstan region (now Turkestan region) and passed away in 1992. He was a graduate of the Kapylanbeksk Zoo-veterinary College in Saryagash, the Tashkent Musical College and the Almaty State Conservatory. He started demonstrating his musical talent since young age. After graduating from the Tashkent Musical College, he entered the Almaty State Conservatory in 1956. He composed the song «Menin Qazaqstanim» (My Kazakhstan) which many years later become the national anthem of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

President of the Eurasian Patent Directorate under the Eurasian Patent Organization Saule TLEVLESOVA was born in 1963 in Almaty city. She is a graduate of the Moscow State University. She was appointed to her recent post in February 2016.

Deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and Chairman of the Committee for Agrarian Issues Yerlan BARLYBAYEV was born in 1967 in East Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Almaty National Economy Institute and the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Service under the President of the Russian Federation. The first time he joined the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the 6th convocation was back in 2010. He took up his recent post in January 2021.

