    August 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    15 August 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 15th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 15.

    EVENTS

    1944 – The Kazakh State Women’s Pedagogical Institute is set up.

    2011 – The theatre of song and dance Farab of the Seifullin Kazakh Agrotechnical University wins the main prize of the 20th International Folklore Festival Varna 2011 in Bulgaria.

    2014 – The works of Abai and Mukhtar Auezov in German are added to the fund of the Abai East Kazkahstan Regional Universal Library.

    2016 – Kazakhstani athlete Olga Rypakova wins bronze in the triple jump with a result of 14.74m at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

    2016 – The International Anti-Nuclear Movement Nevada-Semey creates the new division International Anti-Nuclear Youth Alliance to attract the youth of Kazakhstan and the planet to fight for a world free of wars, violence, and threats.

    2019 – Liverpool FC receives the UEFA Super Cup from Kazakhstani Ali Turganbekov, born without legs.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
