August 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 15th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 15.

EVENTS

1944 – The Kazakh State Women’s Pedagogic Institute is established. Its first intake consists of 75 people.

1961 – Two new towns – Shakhtinsk and Bai – appear on the map of Kazakhstan.

2001 – The draft city master plan of Astana city (now Nur-Sultan) is approved in order to ensure all-round development of the Kazakh capital.

2011 – The Farab dance and song theated of the Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical Institute wins top honor at the international folklore festival «Varna-2011» in Bulgaria.

2014 – Books by Abai and Mukhtar Auezov are added to the stock of the Abai East Kazakhstan regional library.

2016 – Kazakhstani track and field athlete Olga Rypakova wins bronze in triple jump at the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

2016 – Nevada-Semey International Antinuclear Movement institutes the International Antinuclear Youth Alliance.

2019 – Kazakhstani ‘Nick Vujicic’ Ali Turganbekov awards the UEFA Cup to FC Liverpool. Ali is invited to the match between FC Liverpool and FC Chelsea for this special occasion.



