August 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 August 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 15th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 15.

EVENTS

1944 – The Kazakh State Women’s Teacher’s Training Institute is established.

2001 – The draft city master plan of Astana is approved.

2011 – Farab dance and song theatre of the Kazakh Agro-Technical Institute wins top honors at international folklore festival in Bulgaria.

2016 – Kazakh file and track athlete Olga Rypakova wins bronze in hop skip and jump flying 14.74 m. at Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

2016 – Nevada-Semey International Antinuclear Movement sets up the International Antinuclear Youth Alliance.

