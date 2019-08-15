August 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 15.

EVENTS

1944 – Kazakh State Pedagogical Institute is established.

1961 – Two new towns – Shakhtinsk and Abai – are established inKaraganda region of Kazakhstan.

2001 – A master plan for the development ofAstana (now Nur-Sultan) city is approved.

2011 – Farab Theatre of the SakenSeifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University wins a grand prix of the Varna 2011 XXInternational Folklore Festival in Bulgaria.

2012 – A 300-kilogram medal is unveiledin front of the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty. The new city sight isinstalled as a sign of gratitude to the Kazakh athletes-prizewinners of theLondon 2012 Olympic Games.

2014 – The German Embassy in Kazakhstan presentsThe Book of Words byAbai Kunanbayev and The Path of Abai byMukhtar Auezov translated into German to the East Kazakhstan UniversalScientific Library in Semey.

2016 – In Rio de Janeiro, Kazakhtrack-and-field athlete Olga Rypakova clinches bronze in a triple jump atthe XXXI Summer Olympic Games.

2016 – Nevada-Semipalatinsk Anti-NuclearMovement establishes a new division TheInternational Anti-Nuclear Youth Alliance. The goal of the Alliance is toattract youth of Kazakhstan and entire planet to the fight for the world freeof wars, violence and threats.

2017 – A team of Kazakh militaryservicemen ranks second following the Elbrus Ring competition held as partof the International Army Games in the Kabardino-Balkar Republic. Teams of Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Morocco,Uzbekistan and Iran participate in the contest.