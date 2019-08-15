August 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 15.

EVENTS

1944 – Kazakh State Pedagogical Institute is established.

1961 – Two new towns – Shakhtinsk and Abai – are established in Karaganda region of Kazakhstan.

2001 – A master plan for the development of Astana (now Nur-Sultan) city is approved.

2011 – Farab Theatre of the Saken Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University wins a grand prix of the Varna 2011 XX International Folklore Festival in Bulgaria.

2012 – A 300-kilogram medal is unveiled in front of the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty. The new city sight is installed as a sign of gratitude to the Kazakh athletes-prizewinners of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

2014 – The German Embassy in Kazakhstan presents The Book of Words by Abai Kunanbayev and The Path of Abai by Mukhtar Auezov translated into German to the East Kazakhstan Universal Scientific Library in Semey.

2016 – In Rio de Janeiro, Kazakh track-and-field athlete Olga Rypakova clinches bronze in a triple jump at the XXXI Summer Olympic Games.

2016 – Nevada-Semipalatinsk Anti-Nuclear Movement establishes a new division The International Anti-Nuclear Youth Alliance. The goal of the Alliance is to attract youth of Kazakhstan and entire planet to the fight for the world free of wars, violence and threats.

2017 – A team of Kazakh military servicemen ranks second following the Elbrus Ring competition held as part of the International Army Games in the Kabardino-Balkar Republic. Teams of Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Morocco, Uzbekistan and Iran participate in the contest.