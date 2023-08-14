August 14. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of August.

Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament and the Chairman of the AMANAT PartyYerlan KOSHANOV was born in 1962 in Karaganda region. He graduated from the Dzhezkazgansk branch of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, the Higher Commercial School under the USSR Foreign Trade Academy, and the Kazakh State Academy of Management.

From 2007 to 2012, he was the Deputy Head of the Office of the Kazakh Prime Minister – Government Representative in the Majilis of Parliament. Between 2012 and 2017, he served as the Head of the Office of the Kazakh Prime Minister. In 2017 and 2019, he was the Governor of Karaganda region. Between 2019 and 2022, he helmed the Head of the Kazakh Presidential Administration. He was appointed to his recent post in 2023.

Rector of the Ilyas Zhansugurov Zhetysu State University Kuat BAIMYRZAYEV was born in 1965 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. throughout his career Mr. Baimyrzayev held several posts at the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University. In 2004 he was designated as the rector of the Kostanay State Pedagogic Institute, the post he held up until 2016 when he got his recent appointment.

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of KazakhstanRoman VASSILENKO was born in 1972in Shymkent city. He graduated from the Military Academy of Economics, Finance, and Law of Russia in 1994. Throughout his diplomatic career spanning almost 30 years, Vassilenko served at the Kazakh embassies in the UK, the U.S. and Slovakia. Between 2013 and 2014, he was as Ambassador-at-Large of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. From 2014 to 2016, Vassilenko served as the Chairman of the International Information Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He was appointed as Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan for the first time in 2016. In 2019 he was named as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovakia. Three years later he was reappointed as the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Chief of Staff of the Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of KazakhstanArman ZHASSENOV was born in 1978in Shkhtinsk city in Karaganda region. He graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University in 1999 and 2003 earning majors in Economics and Law, respectively. Zhassenov held posts in the prosecution agencies in Pavlodar region. He also worked for the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Anti-Corruption Agency of the country between 2009 and 2014. He got appointed to his recent post in April 2022.

Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dosbol BEKMAGAMBETOV was born in 1979 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz, the Buketov Karaganda State University, the Karaganda State Technical University and the Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University. Throughout his career Bekmagambetov held numerous posts in environment-related agencies in Karaganda region, the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Prior to taking up his recent post in February 2023, he was the deputy chairman of the Water Resources Committee of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of KazakhstanZhanat AKHMETOV was born in 1986in Omsk, Russia. He is a graduate of the Dostoevsky Omsk State University. Akhmetov started his career at the Ministry of Emergencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan and rose through the ranks to become a chief expert. Afterwards, he worked for several ministries, including the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the Ministry of Economy, and the Minister of Information and Communications. He was appointed to his current post in May 2022.