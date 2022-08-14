14 August 2022 08:00

August 14. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of August.

NAMES



– Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, she graduated from the Krupskaya Semipalatinsk Pedagogical Institute, Kazakh-Russian University.

Between 2016 and 2021, she served as Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan, 6th convocation, member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development.

She was appointed to her recent post in January 2021.

Yerlan Turgumbayev (1962) – advisor to the Kazakh President.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Between 2006 and 2012, he worked as a head of the internal affairs department of Almaty city. In 2012 and 2019, he was Deputy Interior Minister of Kazakhstan. In 2019 and 2022, he worked as the Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Yerlan Koshanov (1962) – Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Amanat Party.

Born in Dzhezkazgansk (today’s Karaganda) region, he graduated from the Dzhezkazgansk branch of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, Higher Commercial School under the USSR Foreign Trade Academy, Kazakh State Academy of Management.

From 2007 to 2012, he worked as Deputy Head of the Office of the Kazakh Prime Minister – Government Representative in the Majilis of Parliament. Between 2012 and 2017, he was a Head of the Office of the Kazakh Prime Minister. In 2017 and 2019, he served as Governor of Karaganda region. Between 2019 and 2022, he was the Head of the Kazakh Presidential Administration.

He took up his recent post in 2022.

Roman Vassilyenko (1972) – Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Shymkent city, he graduated from the Military Academy of Economics, Finance, and Law of Russia,

Between 2013 and 2014, he served as Ambassador-at-Large of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. From 2014 to 2016, he was Chairman of the International Information Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He also served as Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan. In 2019 and 2022, he was the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovakia.

He was appointed to his recent post in January 2022.

Arman Zhassenov (1978) – Chief of Staff of the Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan.

Born in Shkhtinsk city, Karaganda region, he is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

He took up his current post in April 2022.

Zhanat Akhmetov (1986) – Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan.

Born in Omsk, Russia, he is a graduate of the Dostoevsky Omsk State University.

He was appointed to his current post in May 2022.