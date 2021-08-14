August 14. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of August.

– President of the National Center of Expertise and Certification.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Almaty National Economy Institute, Kazakh Humanitarian Law University.

Between 2009 and 2011, he served as Vice Minister of Transport and Communications. From 2011 to 2012, he acted as Chairman of the Committee on Transport and Railways of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kazakhstan.

He took up his recent post in April 2012.

– Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, she graduated from the Krupskaya Semipalatinsk Pedagogical Institute, Kazakh-Russian University.

Between 2016 and 2021, she served as Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan, 6th convocation, member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development.

She was appointed to her recent post in January 2021.

– Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Between 2006 and 2012, he worked as a head of the internal affairs department of Almaty city. In 2012 and 2019, he was Deputy Interior Minister of Kazakhstan.













– Head of the Kazakh President’s Administration.

Born in Dzhezkazgansk (today’s Karaganda) region, he graduated from the Dzhezkazgansk branch of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, Higher Commercial School under the USSR Foreign Trade Academy, Kazakh State Academy of Management.

From 2007 to 2012, he worked as Deputy Head of the Office of the Kazakh Prime Minister – Government Representative in the Majilis of Parliament. Between 2012 and 2017, he was a Head of the Office of the Kazakh Prime Minister. In 2017 and 2019, he served as Governor of Karaganda region.

He took up his recent post in September 2019.

– Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovakia.

Born in Shymkent city, he graduated from the Military Academy of Economics, Finance, and Law of Russia,

Between 2013 and 2014, he served as Ambassador-at-Large of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. From 2014 to 2016, he was Chairman of the International Information Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He also served as Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.

He was appointed to his recent post in December 2019.

– mayor of Saran city, Karaganda region.

Born in Karaganda city, he graduated from the Beissenov Karaganda Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Buketov Karaganda State University.