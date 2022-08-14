Go to the main site
    • August 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    14 August 2022 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 14th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 14.

    EVENTS

    1992 Kazakhstan and Ghana exchange notes establishing diplomatic relations.

    2005 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev addends a ceremony of opening a new building of the Kazakh embassy in Kyrgyzstan.

    2007 – Kazakhstan establishes State Science and Technology and Literature and Art Prizes.

    2012 – Kazakhstani Roza Mukatayeva wins first place at the singing competition Viva, Italy held in Rimini.

    2013 – The International Aviation Security Training Center is opened in Kazakhstan.

    2016 – A team of an archeological expedition of the Saryarka Archeological Institute discover a stepped mausoleum of the Begazy-Dandybai era nearby Karaganda.

    2020 – The short film Civilization History by Zhannat Alshanova wins the Pardini d'argento (Silver Leopard Prize) at the International Festival in Switzerland.

    2021 – Kazakh diplomat Bakhytbek Shabarbayev receives the Sitara-e-Pakistan award on behalf of the Pakistani President.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Events
    Related news
