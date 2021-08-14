Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
August 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 August 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 14th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 14.

EVENTS

1991 – The leaders of the Central Asian republics, namely Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan meet in Tashkent to discuss the deteriorating situation in the region and adopt the Joint Communique.

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Ghana exchange notes on establishment of diplomatic relations.

2004 – A drama «Shiza» by young and talented Kazakhstani director Gulshad Omarova hits the theaters in Russia. The film is warmly welcomed at the 57th Cannes Film Festival as well.

2005 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the opening ceremony of a new building of the Kazakh Embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

2007 – The Republic of Kazakhstan institutes the State Award of Kazakhstan in Science and Engineering and the State Award in Literature and Arts.

2009 – The Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi hosts a presentation of a book titled «Modern Kazakhstan: a way ahead».

2012 – Kazakhstani student from Pavlodar Roza Mukatayeva wins 1st place at the Youth Singing Festival in Rimini, Italy.

2013 – The international aviation security training center is unveiled in Kazakhstan.

2016 – An exhibition of well-known Kazakhstani artists Galym Karzhassov (1954-2016) is held at the Pavlodar regional Arts Museum.

2016 – 11-year-old Kazakhstani singer Zhanel Saduakas is among top 3 at the Children’s Singing Competition «New Wave».

2019 – The Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy launches a new initiative to support young talents and leaders called «Yel Umit».

2020 – «History of civilization» short film by Kazakhstani director Zhannat Alyshanova wins the ‘pardini d’argento’ prize at the International Film Festival in Switzerland.

2020 – A museum of Kazakhstani composer Shamshi Kaldayakov is unveiled in Turkestan region.


