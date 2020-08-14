Go to the main site
    August 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    14 August 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 14th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 14.

    EVENTS

    1991 – The leaders of Central Asian republics such as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan meet in Tashkent.

    1992 – Kazakhstan and Republic of Ghana exchange notes on establishment of diplomatic relations.

    2005 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev attends the opening ceremony of a new building of the Kazakh Embassy in Kyrgyzstan.

    2007 – Kazakhstan establishes State Award of Kazakhstan in Science and Engineering, State Award in Literature and Arts.

    2009 – The Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi holds a presentation of a book themed Modern Kazakhstan: a way ahead.

    2013 – The international aviation security training centre opens in Kazakhstan.

    2016 – Kazakh Zhanel Saduakas, aged 11, ranks top 3 at children’s New Wave contest.

    2019 – The Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy starts realizing the new initiative to support young talents and leaders, Yel Umit.

    History of Kazakhstan
