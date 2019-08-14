August 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 14.

1991 – Tashkent hosts a meeting of the leaders of the Central Asianrepublics – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The heads of state adopt a communique whichstated the deterioration of the situation in the region, aggravation of crisisin all the spheres of economy, social situation and interethnic relations. The participantsspeak for preservation of the Union and backed the adoption of the Treaty onthe Union of Sovereign States and address other member countries to join theTreaty.

1992 –Kazakhstan and Ghana exchange notes on establishment of diplomatic relations.Ghana is Kazakhstan’s important partner in Western Africa and the Government ofKazakhstan intends to strengthen the bilateral relations for the benefit of thetwo countries.

2005 – InBishkek, first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev participates in theceremony of opening the Kazakh Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic.

2009 – Presentationof the book ‘Modern Kazakhstan: The Way Forward’ is held at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. The book containsarticles by prominent Kazakhstani analysts about economic and socio-politicalprocesses in the Republic of Kazakhstan and development of the bilateralrelations with India. The book is published by the Eurasian Fund.

2012 – Second-yearstudent of Pavlodar-based Pedagogical Institute Roza Mukatayeva becomes a winnerof Viva l'Italia Contest held in Rimini, Italy.

2013 – TheInternational Aviation Security Training Centre is opened in Kazakhstan.

2016 – Anexposition devoted to famous artist Galym Karzhassov (1954-2016) is opened atthe Pavlodar Regional Museum of Arts. Galym Karzhassov is a laureate of thePresidential Prize 1998 and Master-Class Kazakhstan 2000 International Festivalof Arts.

2016 –11-year-old Zhanel Saduakass, who represented Kazakhstan at the New Wave contest isranked among the top-3 singers and receives an award for the biggest ever fanclub in the history of the contest.

2016 –Members of an archaeological expedition of Saryarka Institute of Archaeologyfrom Karaganda discover a unique scalariform mausoleum belonging to Begazy-Dandybai culture (15-10 centuries BC).This majestic burial construction reminds of Egyptian pyramids, especially Pharaoh Djoser Step Pyramid. The mausoleum seems to bebuilt in Saryarka more than 3,000 years ago for a local ‘pharaoh’ – leader orkagan of a powerful tribe of the late Bronze Age. All the findings andmaterials from this unique burial site were exhibited at the KaragandaArchaeology Museum.

2017 – Kazakhstani athletes win 12 medals at theWorld Muaythai Championships in Thailand. More than 1,000 athletes from 79countries of the world competed at the event that year.