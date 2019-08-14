August 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 14.

1991 – Tashkent hosts a meeting of the leaders of the Central Asian republics – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The heads of state adopt a communique which stated the deterioration of the situation in the region, aggravation of crisis in all the spheres of economy, social situation and interethnic relations. The participants speak for preservation of the Union and backed the adoption of the Treaty on the Union of Sovereign States and address other member countries to join the Treaty.

1992 – Kazakhstan and Ghana exchange notes on establishment of diplomatic relations. Ghana is Kazakhstan’s important partner in Western Africa and the Government of Kazakhstan intends to strengthen the bilateral relations for the benefit of the two countries.

2005 – In Bishkek, first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev participates in the ceremony of opening the Kazakh Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic.

2009 – Presentation of the book ‘Modern Kazakhstan: The Way Forward’ is held at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. The book contains articles by prominent Kazakhstani analysts about economic and socio-political processes in the Republic of Kazakhstan and development of the bilateral relations with India. The book is published by the Eurasian Fund.

2012 – Second-year student of Pavlodar-based Pedagogical Institute Roza Mukatayeva becomes a winner of Viva l'Italia Contest held in Rimini, Italy.

2013 – The International Aviation Security Training Centre is opened in Kazakhstan.

2016 – An exposition devoted to famous artist Galym Karzhassov (1954-2016) is opened at the Pavlodar Regional Museum of Arts. Galym Karzhassov is a laureate of the Presidential Prize 1998 and Master-Class Kazakhstan 2000 International Festival of Arts.

2016 – 11-year-old Zhanel Saduakass, who represented Kazakhstan at the New Wave contest is ranked among the top-3 singers and receives an award for the biggest ever fan club in the history of the contest.

2016 – Members of an archaeological expedition of Saryarka Institute of Archaeology from Karaganda discover a unique scalariform mausoleum belonging to Begazy-Dandybai culture (15-10 centuries BC). This majestic burial construction reminds of Egyptian pyramids, especially Pharaoh Djoser Step Pyramid. The mausoleum seems to be built in Saryarka more than 3,000 years ago for a local ‘pharaoh’ – leader or kagan of a powerful tribe of the late Bronze Age. All the findings and materials from this unique burial site were exhibited at the Karaganda Archaeology Museum.

2017 – Kazakhstani athletes win 12 medals at the World Muaythai Championships in Thailand. More than 1,000 athletes from 79 countries of the world competed at the event that year.