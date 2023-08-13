August 13. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of August.

NAMES

Kazakhstani public figure actively promoting the development of the Kazakh language, member of the Board of Trustees of the State Language Development Fund, member of such associations as Qazaq tili, Qazaqstan musylman aiyelderi, Adam quqyryn qorgauwas born in 1941 in a village in Georgia. Her family was deported to Kazakhstan in 1944. She is a graduate of the Turkestan pedagogic college, the Kazakh State Women’s Pedagogic University and the National Academy of Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan. She authored many books and dictionaries in the Kazakh language. She also penned over 200 scientific articles.

Head of the National Defense University of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in the Astrakhan Region in 1966. He is a graduate of the military institutions in Russia and Belarus. He spent most of his military career serving in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He also worked for the National Defense University of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan prior to taking up the recent post in April 2022.

Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1968 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Kazakh State University, the Abai Almaty State University and the Russian Customs Academy. Throughout his career Mr Kozhagapanov was akim (head) of Almaty district of Astana city (now Nur-Sultan) and deputy akim (mayor) of Astana city. He also served as the chairman of the Agency for sport and physical culture affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the president of the Kazakhstan Football Federation. He worked as the advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Prior to being appointed to recent post in September 2021, he was the Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1982. He is graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the International Business Academy and the Satpayev Kazakh National Technical University. Throughout his career he worked for many national companies, namely KazMunayGas, KazTransGas, KMG Kashagan B.V., Alatau Innovation LLP. He also worked at the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Eurasian Development Bank. He was appointed to his recent post in December 2022.

Kazakhstani weightlifter, 2015 world champion, and 2016 Olympic championwas born in 1993 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Since August 2014 Nidzhat has been representing Kazakhstan at the global sporting events. In November 2015 he became the world champion in Houston, U.S. Rakhimov set the new world record and lifted Kazakhstan to gold medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.