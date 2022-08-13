13 August 2022 08:00

August 13. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of August.

NAMES

Kazakhstani public figure actively promoting the development of the Kazakh language, member of the Board of Trustees of the State Language Development Fundwas born in 1941 in a village in Georgia. Her family was deported to Kazakhstan back in 1944. She graduated from the Turkestan Pedagogic College, the Kazakh State Women’s Pedagogic University and the National Academy of Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Asyly Osman penned many books and dictionaries in the Kazakh language. She also authored over 200 scientific articles.

Head of the National Defense University named after the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1966 in the Astrakhan Region. He was appointed to his recent post in April 2022.

Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1968 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State University, the Abai Almaty State University and the Russian Customs Academy. Throughout his career Mr Kozhagapanov was akim of Almaty district of Astana city (presently Nur-Sultan) and deputy akim of Astana city (Nur-Sultan). He also worked as the chairman of the Agency for sport and physical culture affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the president of the Kazakhstan Football Federation. He was the advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2016-2017. He also served as the Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2017-2019 and in 2021. He took up his recent post in September 2021.

Chairperson of the Preschool and Secondary Education Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1977 in North Kazakhstan region. She is a graduate of the North Kazakhstan State University, the Kokshetau University and the Omsk State Pedagogic University. She started her teaching career in 1998 and rose through the ranks to become the head of the Education Department of North Kazakhstan region in 2017. He was appointed to her recent post in September 2021.

Kazakhstani weightlifter, 2015 World Xhampion, and 2016 Olympic championwas born in 1993 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Since August 2014 Nidzhat has been representing Kazakhstan at the international sports events. Rakhimov clinched gold for Kazakhstan at the 2016 Rio Olympics.