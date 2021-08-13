August 13. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of August.

NAMES

Kazakhstani public figure actively promoting the development of the Kazakh language, member of the Board of Trustees of the State Language Development Fund, chairperson of the Azerbaijani Ethnocultural Center of Almaty region and member of the People's Assembly of the Republic of Kazakhstan Asyly OSMAN was born in 1941 in a village in Georgia. Her family was deported to Kazakhstan in 1944. She is a graduate of the Turkestan pedagogic college, the Kazakh State Women’s Pedagogic University and the National Academy of Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan. She authored many books and dictionaries in the Kazakh language. She also penned over 200 scientific articles.

Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan KOZHAGAPANOV was born in 1968 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Kazakh State University, the Abai Almaty State University and the Russian Customs Academy. Throughout his career Mr Kozhagapanov was akim (head) of Almaty district of Astana city (now Nur-Sultan) and deputy akim (mayor) of Astana city. He also served as the chairman of the Agency for sport and physical culture affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the president of the Kazakhstan Football Federation. He worked as the advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in April 2021.

Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Development Bank JSC Abai SARKULOV was born in 1981 in Aktobe region. He is a graduate of the Zhubanov Aktobe State University. He dedicated his career to Kazakhstani banking sector. He took up his recent post in April 2019.

Kazakhstani weightlifter, 2015 world champion, and 2016 Olympic champion Nidzhat RAKHIMOV was born in 1993 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Since August 2014 Nidzhat has been representing Kazakhstan at the global sporting events. Rakhimov lifted Kazakhstan to gold medal at the Rio Olympics.

