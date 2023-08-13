August 13. Kazinform’s timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 13th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 13.

EVENTS

1920 – The first Kazakh news agency is established as the Orenburg-Turgay branch of ROST on August 13, 1920. 1925 - the agency is renamed into KazROST agency. 1937 - the agency is transferred to the Council of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR under the KazTAG name. 1992 - KazTAG is reorganized from the news agency under the Council of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR into the Kazakh State News Agency and keeps its name. 1997 – KazTAG is abolished on September 10 by the decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan № 3629 «On the Kazakh State News Agency (KazTAG). On October 30, the Government decrees to establish the Republican state-run enterprise «Kazakh News Agency» (KNA), later renamed into Kazak akparat agentigi (KazAAG). 2002 – JSC «National Company «Kazakh News Agency» – JSC «NC «Kazinform» is established on the basis of KazAAG by the decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan № 1186 on November 8. 2004 – The name of the agency in Kazakh KazAkparat comes into use. 2008 – By the decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of July 3, 2008 № 668 JSC «National Company «Kazakh News Agency» joins JSC «National Information Holding «Arna Media». 2010 – The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan decrees to liquidate JSC «National Information Holding «Arna Media» on May 5. All companies of the holding, including Kazinform, are transferred to the Ministry of Communications and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 2012 – The Ministry of Communications and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan is dissolved. By the decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of August 1, 2011 № 887 JSC «National Company «Kazakh News Agency» is reorganized by joining JSC «Republican Television and Radio Corporation «Kazakhstan». 2013 – The agency is reorganized into «Kazinform» International News Agency LLP. 2019 – By the decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of August 27, 2019 «On some issues of state ownership» «Kazinform» International News Agency LLP is reorganized into JSC «Kazinform» International News Agency. JSC «Kazcontent» becomes part of the company. 2022 – JSC «Kazinform» International News Agency is reorganized by joining Non-Commercial Joint-Stock Company «Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan».

2007 – A presentation of the book by Kazakh writer Rakhimzhan Otarbayev ‘The last bomb of war’ in Chinese takes place in China.

2010 – A monument to the victims of Kyzylagash tragedy is unveiled in Almaty region designed by Kabi Baulykov.

2012 – Kazakhstani boxer Serik Sapiyev is awarded the Val Barker Trophy after his triumph at the 2012 London Olympics.

2014 – Aiman Mussakhodzhayeva becomes a soloist of the Berlin Symphony Orchestra for the first time in history.

2016 – The artists of the Kaldayakov Folklore Ensemble Tumar and dance ensemble Kasyna represent Kazakhstan at the Villacher Kirchtag Festival in Villach in Austria. The event brings together over 3,000 participants in national costumes.

2017 – Kazakhstani weightlifter Guzal Yergesheva clinches gold at the World Dwarf Games 2017 taken place in Canada.

2018 – Popular portal StreetArtNews mentions ‘Sultandar graffiti by Dmitri Levochkin from Astana as one of the best in the world.

2021 – October 1 is declared the Radio Worker Day according to the decree of the Kazakh Government.

2022 – A monument to prominent Kazakhstani statesman and politician Dinmukhamed Konayev is unveiled in Taraz.