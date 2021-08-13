Go to the main site
    August 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    13 August 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 13th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 13.

    EVENTS

    1920 – The first Kazakh news agency the Orenburg-Turgay branch of ROSTA, which was later renamed into KazROSTA, is founded. The news agency is now known as Kazinform.

    2012 – Kazkahstani boxer Serik Sapiyev is awarded the Val Barker Trophy.

    2014 – The Kazakhstani becomes a soloist of the Berlin Symphony Orchestra.

    2016 – The artists of the Kaldayakov Folklore Ensemble Tumar and dance ensemble Kasyna represent Kazakhstan at the Villacher Kirchtag Festival in Villach, Austria.

    2017 – Kazakhstani weightlifter Guzal Yergesheva wins gold at the World Dwarf Games 2017 taken place in Canada.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

