    August 12. Today's Birthdays

    12 August 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of August.

    Shamil Osin (1961) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Agrarian Issues.

    Born in Tomsk city, Russia, he graduated from the Karaganda Vocational School #1, Buketov Karaganda State University.

    He was appointed to his recent post in January 2021.




    Yerzhan Murzabayev (1969) – representative of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee Comand.

    Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Khrulev Yaroslavl Higher Military Financial School, Military Financial and Economic Faculty at the Financial Academy of the Russian Government.

    Prior to his current post he worked as deputy director of the border service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan.


    Miras Beisembayev (1980) – Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Otbasy Bank.

    Born in Ust-Kamenogorsk city, he graduated from the Kazakh Law Academy, Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University, Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

    He took up his recent post in May 2020.




    Ulan Raisov (1981) – Deputy Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the T. Ryskulov Kazakh State Management Academy, Kazakh Humanitarian Law University,

    In 2006 and 2013, he held senior posts at the Agency for Combating Economic and Corruption Crimes.

    Between 2020 and 2021, he headed the F8 Department of the Financial Monitoring Agency of Kazakhstan.

    He was appointed to his recent post in February 2021.

