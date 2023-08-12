August 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 12th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 12.

DATES

International Youth Day (IYD) is an awareness day designated by the United Nations. The purpose of the day is to draw attention to a given set of cultural and legal issues surrounding youth.

EVENTS

1971 - The former Lisakovsk settlement founded in 1950 is given the status of a town. It lies on the right bank of the Tobol River between the reservoirs Upper-Tobol and Karatomarskoye in Kostanay region. The town is among ore producing centers in Kazakhstan.

2010 - The National Archive of Kazakhstan holds an exhibition showing the history of the Fundamental Law of Kazakhstan – the Constitution. Over 200 documents and materials from the funds of the Presidential Archive as well as the National Archive of Kazakhstan were on display during the exhibition.

2012 - Kazakhstani boxer Serik Sapiyev wins gold at the competitions in the 69kg class at the 2012 Summer Olympics. Two other Kazakhstani athletes Adilbek Niyazymbetov and Akzhurek Tanatarov won silver in the 81kg class and bronze in the 66kg class, respectively. Kazakhstan won a total of 13 medals, including 7 gold, 1 silver and 5 bronze at the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London.

2013 - Montreal hosts the 23rd World Mining Congress Meeting with Kazakhstan’s bid to hold the 25th World Mining Congress Meeting was on the agenda. The Organizing Committee’s members unanimously backed Kazakhstan’s bid.

2013 - The Margulan Institute of Archeology specialists find the unique architectural complex dated back to the first century A.D. while carrying out digging at the ancient settlement Kultobe in south Kazakhstan. The complex includes passages and arches 3-4 meters tall. The central building has a form of a cross. Arrowheads, bronze items as well as ceramic evidence were dug out.

2016 - Ballet star, Astana Opera soloist Bakhtiyar Adamzhan wins the 8th International Dance Competition in Seoul, South Korea. The dancer won first place in the junior group in the Classical Dance Category among men by demonstrating his virtuoso dance technique. The best of the best vied against each other in three categories – classical dance, modern dance and folk dance.

2017 - The four Kazakhstani schoolgirls who won the Grand Prix at the Technovation Challenge held in the Silicon Valley present their project before Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Kazakhstan’s #MakerspaceAlmaty «/flash» team presented its concept at the World Pitch Summit in the Silicon Valley after beating over 100 teams from all over the globe.

The girls developed the mobile app QamCare designed to ensure security of adolescents. The QamCare word’s first part Qam is the first syllable of the Kazakh word «қамкор» meaning care or support.

2018 - The Kazakh city of Aktau hosts the 5th Summit of the Caspian States discussing the legal status of the Caspian Sea, economic, transport, environmental and security cooperation on the Sea. The Summit resulted in the adoption of the historic document – the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea which was finally reached after over 20 years of work. The Convention outlines delimitation of maritime zones of the Caspian Sea, the national sea-floor sections, military cooperation and joint management of the biodiversity, sea-floor and mineral resources, shipping, and environmental protection.

2020 – The book which includes poems of Kazakh great poet Abai in the Korean language is issued in South Korea. In addition, stamps depicting Abai and Al-Farabi are released.

2020 – Kazakhstan and the UN sign the agreement on cooperation for achieving sustainable development for 2021-25.

2021 – Students from Atyrau city Ali Azamatuly and Aliya Dinderbai win the UN gold medal for implementing one of the 17 global goals of the UN – Reducing inequality within and among states.

2022 – The new mosque, which is among the largest ones in the world, opens in the Kazakh capital of Astana.