12 August 2022 07:00

August 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 12th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 12.

DATES

International Youth Day

It is marked in line with the resolution of the UN General Assembly as of December 17, 1999.

EVENTS

1970 – The construction of a unique building of the Kazakh circus comes to an end in Almaty city.

1971 – Established in 1950, Lisakovsk settlement is given the status of a town. It is located on the right bank of the Tobol River between the reservoirs of Upper-Tobol and Karatomarskoye in Kostanay region.

2010 - The National Archive of the Republic of Kazakhstan holds an exhibition dedicated to the history of the Fundamental Law of Kazakhstan – the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Over 200 documents and materials from the funds of the Presidential Archive and the National Archive of Kazakhstan are displayed at the event.

2012 - Kazakhstani boxer Serik Sapiyev wins gold in Men’s 69kg class at the 2012 London Olympics. Kazakhstani boxer Adilbek Niyazymbetov and wrestler Akzhurek Tanatarov clinch silver in and bronze, respectively. In total, Kazakhstan earns 13 medals, including 7 gold, 1 silver and 5 bronze in London.

2013 - Montreal hosts the 23rd World Mining Congress Meeting. Its participants discuss Kazakhstan’s bid to welcome the 25th edition of the World Mining Congress Meeting in 2018 and unanimously support it.

2013 – Experts of the Margulan Institute of Archeology discover the unique architectural complex dating back to the first century A.D. at the ancient settlement Kultobe in the south of Kazakhstan.

2016 – Kazakhstani ballet star and Astana Opera soloist Bakhtiyar Adamzhan wins the first place in the junior group in the Classical Dance Category at the 8th International Dance Competition in Seoul, South Korea.

2017 – After claiming the Grand Prix at the Technovation Challenge organized in the Silicon Valley, four Kazakhstani schoolgirls present their project to Google CEO Sundar Pichai. QamCare app designed by the Kazakh team is to ensure security of adolescents.

2018 - Aktau city welcomes the 5th Summit of the Caspian States in order to discuss the legal status of the Caspian Sea. Participants of the summit adopt the historic document – the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea which has been in the making for over 20 years to delimitate maritime zones of the Caspian Sea, as well as outline shipping, environmental protection and many other issues.

2020 – A collection of Abai’s poems in Korean is published in the Republic of Korea. It contains 106 verses and two epic poems. A postal stamp depicting Abai and Al-Farabi are also released in the country by Korea Post.

2020 – Kazakhstan and the UN ink an Agreement on Cooperation for Sustainable Development for 2021-2025.

2021 – Two schoolchildren from Atyrau Ali Azamatuly and Aliya Dinderbai win the UN gold medal for their project aimed at the implementation of one of 17 UN Global Goals. The project is launched together with MINIBOSS Business School and is featured among the best social projects of participants from 150 countries of the world.

2021 – Norwegian Movement ‘Bike for Peace’ releases a book dated to the 45th anniversary of the movement and 30 years since the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear testing site. The book is published in the Norwegian language.

2021 – Prestigious musical network Verlag Neue Musik in Germany releases works by young Kazakhstan composer Rakhat-bi Abdysagin.