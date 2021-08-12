August 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 12th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 12.

EVENTS

1970 – The construction of a unique building of the Kazakh circus wraps up in Almaty city.

1971 – Founded in 1950, Lisakovsk settlement is given the status of a town. It is situated on the right bank of the Tobol River between the reservoirs of Upper-Tobol and Karatomarskoye in Kostanay region.

2010 - The National Archive of Kazakhstan hosts an exhibition dedicated to the history of the Fundamental Law of Kazakhstan – the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Over 200 documents and materials from the funds of the Presidential Archive and the National Archive of Kazakhstan are exhibited at the exhibition.

2012 - Kazakhstani boxer Serik Sapiyev clinches gold in Men’s 69kg class at the 2012 London Olympics. Kazakhstani boxer Adilbek Niyazymbetov and wrestler Akzhurek Tanatarov haul silver in and bronze, respectively. In total, Kazakhstan collects 13 medals, including 7 gold, 1 silver and 5 bronze in London.

2013 - Montreal welcomes the 23rd World Mining Congress Meeting. Its participants discuss Kazakhstan’s bid to hold the 25th edition of the World Mining Congress Meeting in 2018 and unanimously back it.

2013 – Specialists of the Margulan Institute of Archeology discover the unique architectural complex dating back to the first century A.D. at the ancient settlement Kultobe in southern Kazakhstan.

2016 – Kazakhstani ballet star and Astana Opera soloist Bakhtiyar Adamzhan triumphs at the 8th International Dance Competition in Seoul, South Korea. He wins the first place in the junior group in the Classical Dance Category.

2017 – After winning the Grand Prix at the Technovation Challenge held in the Silicon Valley, a group of four Kazakhstani schoolgirls present their project to Google CEO Sundar Pichai. QamCare app designed by the Kazakh team is to ensure security of adolescents.

2018 - Aktau city hosts the 5th Summit of the Caspian States in order to discuss the legal status of the Caspian Sea. Participants of the summit adopt the historic document – the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea which has been in the making for over 20 years. The Convention outlines delimitation of maritime zones of the Caspian Sea, shipping, environmental protection and many other issues.

2019 – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin takes part in the 1st Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenbashi. At the forum, Premier Mamin comes up with a number of initiatives required to activate mutually profitable cooperation between the Caspian States.

2020 – A collection of Abai’s poems in the Korean language is released in the Republic of Korea. It contains 106 verses and two epic poems. A postal stamp depicting Abai and Al-Farabi are also issued in South Korea by Korea Post.

2020 – Kazakhstan and the UN sign an Agreement on Cooperation for Sustainable Development for 2021-2025.



