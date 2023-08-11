August 11. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of August.

NAMES

(1961) is the Advisor to the Astana Mayor.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Kazakh Agricultural Institute, the Abai Kazakh National Teachers’ Training University.

Has been serving since March 2023.

(1968) is the deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kostanay region is a graduate of the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute, the Chelyabinsk State University, the Dulatov Kostanay Engineering and Economic University.

Has been elected this January.

(1982) is the chief of staff of the Healthcare Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kostanay region is a graduate of the Baiturssynov Kostanay State University, the Central Asian University, and the University of Singapore.

Has been appointed to the post in June 2021.

(1990) is the Kazakhstani professional heavyweight boxer.

He was born in the city of Rudny, Kostanay region.

He won bronze at the London 2012 Olympics and Rio 2016 Olympics.