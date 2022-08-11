August 11. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of August.

NAMES

Yerlan Nysanbayev (1961) – Deputy Chairman of the Board for Strategic Development and International Relations of the Saken Siefullin Kazakh Agrotechnical University.

Born in Almaty region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh Agricultural Institute, Abai Kazakh national Pedagogical University.

He took up his current post in May 2021.

Gauyez Nurmukhambetov (1968) – First Deputy Governor of Kostanay region.

Born in Kostanay region, he graduated from the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute, Chelyabinsk State University, Dulatov Kostanay Engineering and Economic University.

He was appointed to his current post in May 2015.

Batyrbek Abdildin (1982) – Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kostanay region, he is a graduate of the Baitursynov Kostanay State University, Central Asian University, University of Singapore.

He took up his current post in June 2021.

Ivan Dychko (1990) – Kazakh professional heavyweight boxer.

Dychko was born in the city of Rudny, Kostanay region.

He won bronze at the London 2012 Olympics and Rio 2016 Olympics.



